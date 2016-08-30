These Derm-Recommended Blackhead-Removal Methods Are The Real Deal

Blackheads — those little dots that form when sebum in your pores is exposed to oxygen — sure do suck. There's no getting around that. But look on the bright side: Misery loves company, and no one (except maybe Bubble Boy) has a nose that's completely free of clogged pores. Blackheads are just a normal side effect of things like having hormones that produce oil, wearing makeup, walking in polluted air, and not exfoliating regularly.
But what can you do to get rid of them at home? Start by moving your fingers away from your pores and putting down the extraction tools (which few of us actually know how to use properly). Instead, take it from the dermatologists, facialists, and editors sharing the blackhead remedies they swear by — ahead.
But what can you do to get rid of them at home? Start by moving your fingers away from your pores and putting down the extraction tools (which few of us actually know how to use properly). Instead, take it from the dermatologists, facialists, and editors sharing the blackhead remedies they swear by — ahead.