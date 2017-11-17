The Secret Behind Meagan Good's Goddess Locs

So how did she pull it off? For Good's blonde locs, the pro used two textures of hair, including a European wave. "The wavy ends distinguish goddess locs from faux locs," she explains. To create the loc, she attached a base piece of hair to the braid, and created a two-strand twist which provided the cylinder shape. Dr. Williams says that the twist should be wrapped from scalp to end, but don't wrap the end itself — you want it to be loose and wavy. Regarding the color, Good has worn black and dark brown locs many times over the years, so they chose to go blonde simply because it highlights her complexion.