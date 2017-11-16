Don't Try To Pit Gwyneth Paltrow Against Reese Witherspoon

These days, celebs have several jobs: some are models for luxury brands, some fancy themselves as chefs, some even deliver babies. And in the world of celebrity business ventures, Goop reigns supreme, having become synonymous with jade yoni eggs and vaginal steam cleaning.
Still, Paltrow doesn't feel like she's competing against other celebrity pet businesses. She spoke to People about the perception that she throws a side eye at any non-Goop enterprises: "the media has tried to triangulate myself and Jessica Alba or myself and Reese Witherspoon, there is genuinely no competitive spirit between us," she said.
Witherspoon has a Southern-inspired clothing line called Draper James, which is now available at Nordstrom. Alba's Honest Beauty company was valued at almost $1.7 billion in 2015.
Paltrow further understands that the pressure to compete isn't coming from Witherspoon or Alba themselves, it comes from an unease with female business owners. "The instinct is women aren’t allowed to change," says Paltrow. "We’re comfortable with you in this public persona. Stay in your lane, and if you’re going to leave your lane we’re going to pit you against every other woman who is trying to do the same thing. My personal opinion is that we need more women being entrepreneurial [and saying] I want to do something different, I want to be brave and having other women there to support them in the process."
In other words, don't look here for celebrity feuds. Alba and Paltrow even appeared together on Planet of the Apps, an Apple reality show that can be thought of as Shark Tank for apps. "I feel very inspired by strong, articulate women who have an idea and come to the table and are able to present it," Paltrow told R29.
