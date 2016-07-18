Gwyneth Paltrow Wants You To Steam-Clean Your Vagina

Update: In a new interview with The Cut, Gwyneth Paltrow is doubling down on her defense of the (ridiculous) V-steam. "The first time I tried V-steaming, I was like, This is insane," she says. "My friend Ben brought me, and I was like, 'You are out of your fucking mind. What is this?' But then by the end of it, I was like, 'This is so great.'" She then added, "If I find benefit to it and it’s getting a lot of page views, it’s a win-win [Smiles]."
Did you miss the original internet-breaking introduction of this Paltrow-approved vaginal hygiene technique? Keep reading our original story for everything you should know about it.
This story was originally published on January 29, 2015.
Gwyneth Paltrow believes the body is sacred. This is why she promotes detoxes, clean eating, and even Sex Bark. As for your vagina, Paltrow thinks you should treat it the way you'd care for a beloved and delicate linen shirt — that is, with a steam-clean.
In a post for her lifestyle website, Goop, Paltrow recounts a recent experience at Tikkun Spa in Santa Monica. “The real golden ticket here is the Mugworth V-Steam” she writes, “You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al. It is an energetic release — not just a steam douche — that balances female hormone levels.”
“If you’re in L.A., you have to do it.” she insists.
If you are considering this “energetic release," however, think again. Jen Gunter, MD, a certified obstetrician and gynecologist, wrote in her own blog post that Paltrow’s claims are by no means advisable. “We don’t know the effect of steam on the lower reproductive tract,” Gunter writes, “but the lactobacilli strains that keep vaginas healthy are very finicky about their environment, and raising the temperature with steam and whatever infrared nonsense Paltrow means is likely not beneficial and is potentially harmful.”
Dr. Gunter goes on to explain that Paltrow’s cleansed uterus claims are likely false. “Steam isn’t going to get into your uterus from your vagina unless you are using an attachment with some kind of pressure and MOST DEFINITELY NEVER EVER DO THAT.”
Dr. Gunter concludes with this sage advice: “If you want to feel relaxed, get a good massage. If you want to relax your vagina, have an orgasm.”
