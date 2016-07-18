Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Corinne Caputo
Body
Gwyneth Paltrow Wants You To Steam-Clean Your Vagina
Corinne Caputo
Jul 18, 2016
Diet & Nutrition
Kind Bars Can Now Be Labeled "Healthy" Again, Says FDA
Corinne Caputo
May 10, 2016
Books & Art
20 Beloved Books & Why They Were Banned
Lauren Le Vine
Sep 29, 2015
Health Trends
The Truth About Slimming Spa Wraps
Body wraps are a popular spa treatment and, as Shape notes, they claim to do all sorts of miraculous things, like “shave off inches in minutes,
by
Corinne Caputo
Health Trends
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Jun 07 2015
Your old running shoes might have a longer lifespan than you think. Shape spoke with sports medicine doctor, Jordan Metzl, MD who says, “The half-life
by
Corinne Caputo
Body
Here's Exactly What's Going On When You Sneeze
Women’s Health set out to answer the age-old question: What actually is a sneeze, and what causes it? Well, besides it being annoying, a sneeze is
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — May 31 2015
Dust off that stability ball; it’s time to master Stir the Pot, this move from Shape. By forcing your body to remain stable, Stir the Pot engages
by
Corinne Caputo
Sex & Relationships
This Woman Got Pregnant From Having Anal Sex
First, it’s important to know that the chances of getting pregnant from anal sex are slim, but not zero. This anal sex primer can answer a lot of
by
Corinne Caputo
Tech
Facebook Stalking Has Officially Gone Too Far
It is now easier (and creepier) than ever to stalk your friends, thanks to a new Chrome extension appropriately dubbed Marauders Map. And just as with
by
Corinne Caputo
Health Trends
Another Reason Drinking Can Be Good For You
We're wine fans — no matter how the bottle gets opened. And, red wine in particular is known to have some impressive health benefits. But, is it
by
Corinne Caputo
Mind
What Creativity Does For Us
"How do you capture the tragic, beautiful loneliness of existence, and the complete, ecstatic joy of existence?" asks Caroline Shaw. Shaw was awarded the
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
This Could Be The Best Motivation To Exercise
The best workout motivation might not be accountability partners or compliments, but punishments. Shape reports that a recent study found punishment,
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — May 24 2015
No matter your preferred form of exercise, there is always the risk you might get hurt. Prevention put together a list of workout injuries to watch out
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
What Not To Do Before A Workout
We all have our pre-workout rituals: from checking if we have our water and keys to getting pumped up with music. But, there are some things you should
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
The Best Running Trick To Reduce Knee Pain
Knee pain is all too common among runners, but a new study may have found a trick to reduce it. Shape reports that the study, published in the Journal
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — May 17 2015
Music can be integral to a successful workout, which is why Adidas and Spotify partnered to create an app for iOs that will track your speed and play
by
Corinne Caputo
Body
What To Do If You Get Stage Fright In Public Bathrooms
Using a bathroom at work, at a restaurant, or really anywhere besides home can be difficult. The lack of privacy makes it hard to actually use the
by
Corinne Caputo
Body
What One Mom Did When Her Six-Year-Old Daughter Wanted To Shave H...
Paige Lucas-Stannard first hesitated when her six-year-old daughter, Aellyn, asked if she could shave off her hair. She told her daughter yes, hoping
by
Corinne Caputo
Body
When To Take Snoring Seriously
Snoring is disruptive to your sleep, not to mention those trying to sleep around you. And, it's often a sign of larger sleep problems, like sleep
by
Corinne Caputo
Body
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — May 10 2015
From tension headaches to migraines, here is how to get rid of or manage them and get on with your day. If you think you’re suffering from a caffeine
by
Corinne Caputo
Body
Why You Need To Replace Your Toothbrush More Often
Replacing your toothbrush is a crucial step in maintaining a healthy mouth. Women’s Health reports that a University of Manchester study found
by
Corinne Caputo
Body
Why You Should Be Cleaning Your Tongue
Taking care of your oral health doesn’t end at brushing and flossing. Cleaning your tongue is an important but often-forgotten step. Related: Why
by
Corinne Caputo
Health Trends
Why We Love Dogs More Than People
It’s no secret that humans feel a strong connection to our canine friends. We cry when dogs die in movies. We consider pets to be members of
by
Corinne Caputo
Sex & Relationships
His Facial Hair Could Give You An Infection
This article was originally published on March 28, 2015. Turns out, facial hair can be the perfect mask for germs and infections to hide behind. As
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
Here’s How To Stop Those Post-Workout Breakouts
Some workout side effects are welcome, like increased strength and better endurance. But, others we don't love — specifically, acne. And, the
by
Corinne Caputo
Mind
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — May 03 2015
Mindfulness is shown to have a number of benefits, but it takes a while to master and it’s easy to become discouraged. Well and Good spoke with Erin
by
Corinne Caputo
Tech
Tamagotchi Is Making An Exciting Comeback
Finally, everyone’s favorite handheld pet has been resurrected. Tamagotchi, the incredibly popular toy from the late '90s, has found its new home in
by
Corinne Caputo
Body
Watch: This Is What Really Happens When You Crack Your Knuckles
Update: A new paper, published this week in PLOS, includes this fascinating video of a knuckle cracking in an MRI machine. Continue to our original
by
Corinne Caputo
Wellness
This Is One of the Weirdest Things David Lynch Has Said — & That'...
In a surprising turn of events, director David Lynch has tweeted his support for Dr. Mehmet Oz. And, no, this is not a weird twist à la Twin Peaks. The
by
Corinne Caputo
Sex & Relationships
This Urn Is Shaped Like A Dildo
When a partner passes away, you’re likely to miss that person on many levels — mentally, emotionally, and physically. Artist Mark Sturkenboom is
by
Corinne Caputo
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted