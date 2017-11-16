Amazon & Calvin Klein Come Together For All Of Your #MyCalvins Holiday Needs

This year, before getting yet another scented candle or sad check-out line impulse buy for your friends for the holidays, consider changing things up with, well... underwear. It may sound crazy, but undies and loungewear make the perfect gift for your ride-or-dies, and this year, Calvin Klein and Amazon are coming together to get all of your holiday #MyCalvins needs sorted. That means logo-d up comfy clothes for everyone on your list, and when they look this good, trust that no one is going to be mad about it.
Launching today, the two powerhouses have come together on a retail experience that's takes place online and IRL. Not only are there interactive pop-ups in both New York in LA — complete with phone charging stations, a selfie-worthy fitting room featuring Amazon Alexa to talk you through the collection, and app-based checkout — but everything is also shoppable online at Amazon.com/MyCalvins, including exclusive pieces that aren't available anywhere else (this rainbow stripe has our name all over it).
And speaking of names, the pop-ups also allow customers to personalize all Calvin Klein Underwear purchases with custom embroidery, so you can add a bit of personality to your basics. ("Send Puppy Pics" and "Not Today" are some our favorite phrases we've seen embroidered so far, in case you need ideas.)
But don't fret, if you're not in New York or Los Angeles in the next few months, you can order your fill of #MyCalvins online and get them Prime-d to your door as per usual (good news for those last-minute shoppers among us). Click on to shop our favorite styles.