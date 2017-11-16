The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has revealed that Johnson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 16-year-old daughter, will serve as the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador. The HFPA announced the news at an event on Wednesday night.
The Golden Globe Ambassador — a role formerly known as "Miss Golden Globe" — hands out statuettes to the ceremony's winners. Next year's awards show will air on NBC on January 7.
Johnson is in good company — the 2017 Golden Globe Ambassadors were Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, Entertainment Tonight noted. In 2016, Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Fox served in the role. And you'll definitely recognize some of the earlier Miss Golden Globes, too — Laura Dern held the role in 1982, as did Dakota Johnson in 2006.
"I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th anniversary," Simone Garcia Johnson said in a statement provided to Entertainment Tonight. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."
As The Hollywood Reporter explained last year, the role of Golden Globe Ambassador typically goes to daughters of A-list Hollywood stars. Stallone's daughters represented the first time sisters shared the honor. It's not always women, either — in 1996, Freddie Prinze Jr. served as Mr. Golden Globes.
Oh, and if you're wondering, no, the role isn't a paid one. Apparently, being able to dress up and hand out statuettes is its own reward.
