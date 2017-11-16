Sometimes it feels like Cyber Monday is more anxiety-provoking than enjoyable. There are so many deals that sound like "44% off select items, excluding full-priced products, and anything that's over $75." It's enough to boggle the mind just trying to figure out the what's actually on sale and how much you're really saving. But the best way to do Cyber Monday, to get the best deals then get TF offline — put in the prep work.
Luckily we just got the intel about the eals that are coming to one of our favorite fashion/beauty wholesale retailer: Nordstrom. It's not just designer sweaters that are getting the price-slash, our favorite luxury department store is discounting so many beauty products this year. Seriously — 42 different beauty brands, from Ahava to YSL, are marking down their moisturizers, lipsticks, and holiday gift sets.
Better still, the 2017 Nordstrom beauty savings aren't exclusive to the 24-hours of official Cyber Monday — no, Nordstrom's kicking it off early. The deals are lasting a full five days, from November 23 to November 27 — we're calling it, Cyber Thursday-through-Monday.
Ahead, we've rounded up the hair tools, face cleansers, and concealers we'd recommend — and if you shop it on Thanksgiving morning, you can skip the Cyber Monday madness altogether.