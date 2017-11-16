The Crystals That Helped Kim Kardashian Heal Post-Robbery

Kim Kardashian West's new fragrance line has been hyped from nearly every angle, but its crystalline packaging stands out not just for its Instagram-worthy appeal but for what it represents to KKW herself. In an interview with The Cut, she mentioned that healing crystals helped her recover from her robbery in Paris last year. And she looked to those crystals when designing packaging for her self-titled fragrance line, which officially launched yesterday.
"I took some time off last year. And when I did, it seems everyone who came over would bring me healing crystals," Kardashian West said. "I didn’t know much about them at first, but I investigated them and got really into them. I’m around them more now, and it’s been really cool. I don’t have tons of them in my house, but they seem to give off an overall calm energy."
She added that her KKW Fragrance bottles were specifically inspired by citrine, quartz, and rose quartz. Although the reality star and businesswoman didn't say whether these were the exact varieties of crystals she received last year, their respective properties are pretty similar to the vibes Kardashian West described. All three of these crystals are in some way associated with tranquility and clarity.
Specifically, citrine is believed to possess the energy of the sun, thus it's said to imbue a bright, warm influence on its owner. Citrine is also the rare crystal that doesn't need to be cleansed — it wards off negative energy but never absorbs it. Meanwhile, clear quartz, one of the most popular and common types of healing crystals, promotes clear thinking and a sense of balance. Some will use it as a meditation tool, as it's believed to be a memory and concentration aid. Finally, rose quartz has been called the "grandmother of all love stones" for its longstanding reputation as an affectionate, nurturing crystal. Having a rose quartz handy will remind you to keep your heart open, even in the darkest times.
As we've seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian West is still dealing with the effects of her attack, expressing feelings of anxiety and fear while traveling, and even suffering flashbacks to the robbery while in her own home. No crystal is a substitute for therapy (or any health treatment, for that matter). But, given the associated properties of citrine, clear quartz, and rose quartz, these just might have served as a source of comfort and relief for Kardashian West last year.
Whether she's on her way to becoming a crystal healer, or if this was just a passing interest, the important thing is that she's found the stones that serve her. To find out what crystal will best fit your needs, check out our beginner's guide.
