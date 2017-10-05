Kim Kardashian Suffers An Anxiety Attack Traveling Abroad Due To Lack Of Security

As someone who has experienced anxiety and panic attacks, I can assure you that it isn't fun. And while many believe that the Kardashians script their reality show, the signs of an anxiety attack are unmistakable: crying, breathing heavy, and feeling as though everything is swirling into a disaster. Kim's fear is authentic and real, and it comes from a very traumatized place. Anyone who has dealt with anxiety issues can immediately relate to both the physical and emotional symptoms of that particular brand of paralyzing fear. It's brave that Kim allows herself to be shown going through the extensive impact of major trauma.