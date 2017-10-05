Kim Kardashian Suffers An Anxiety Attack Traveling Abroad Due To Lack Of Security

On an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we see Kim's reaction to a vacation trip in Mexico. And, spoiler alert: she's afraid for her safety. We can't blame her. After the terrifying robbery in Paris, during which she feared for her life, she's having serious anxiety.
She's staying with her family at a villa owned by Joe Francis, a friend. In the clip below, we see her calling him as she cries. "I just have anxiety," she begins. "Are you sure it's safe?"
On the other line, Joe reassures her. "Yeah, I promise you. Look, I went through the same thing and I promise you, it's safe. I have my kids there."
Advertisement
In the confessional, Kim explains more about the source of her anxiety. "Ever since Paris, I go through a worst-case scenario mode in my head. I was so excited to come on this trip but it hit me right as we were getting off the plane."
As someone who has experienced anxiety and panic attacks, I can assure you that it isn't fun. And while many believe that the Kardashians script their reality show, the signs of an anxiety attack are unmistakable: crying, breathing heavy, and feeling as though everything is swirling into a disaster. Kim's fear is authentic and real, and it comes from a very traumatized place. Anyone who has dealt with anxiety issues can immediately relate to both the physical and emotional symptoms of that particular brand of paralyzing fear. It's brave that Kim allows herself to be shown going through the extensive impact of major trauma.
Watch the full video below.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement