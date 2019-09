The Crystals That Helped Kim Kardashian Heal Post-Robbery

Specifically, citrine is believed to possess the energy of the sun , thus it's said to imbue a bright, warm influence on its owner. Citrine is also the rare crystal that doesn't need to be cleansed — it wards off negative energy but never absorbs it. Meanwhile, clear quartz , one of the most popular and common types of healing crystals, promotes clear thinking and a sense of balance. Some will use it as a meditation tool, as it's believed to be a memory and concentration aid. Finally, rose quartz has been called the "grandmother of all love stones" for its longstanding reputation as an affectionate, nurturing crystal. Having a rose quartz handy will remind you to keep your heart open, even in the darkest times.