Why You Should Be Paying Attention To Sofia Richie — Beyond Her Love Life

If you've seen Sofia Richie's name in any headlines recently, there is a reason — and it probably has to do her with personal life. But the 19-year-old's new relationship isn't the only reason why you should be paying more attention to the up-and-coming model. Instead, we have a feeling she'll be making big waves in the beauty world.
She may be the daughter of '80s soul icon Lionel Richie, but that doesn't mean she hasn't established a brand of her own. In fact, those three million Instagram followers and her crystal-clear skin just landed her a big beauty gig with skin-care brand Nip + Fab. And from what we can tell, this is just the beginning for Richie's beauty empire.
Often recognized for its more bizarre ingredients, Nip + Fab has grabbed headlines thanks to its wide selection of easy and effective products, many of which have been named as must-haves by other famous celebs (like, cough, the Kardashians). And since we already know Richie picked up a thing or two from her famous dad's routine (like the epic benefits of coconut oil), we're ready to crack open some of the Instagram It-girl's best-kept tricks.
Her favorite products? The famous Dragon's Blood Fix Plumping mask and the Glycolic Fix Gentle Pads (which are gentle enough to use every morning without causing irritation).
Bonus: Unlike most celebrity-endorsed brands, Richie's latest partnership proves that even the most affordable finds are worth a second look. Since most of Nip + Fab's products ring in at less than $20 — it certainly doesn't hurt to try.
