Liam Hemsworth Looks JUST Like His Dad On His Wedding Night

Liam Hemsworth just showed the world where he and brother Chris get their chiseled jawlines and distinctive grins from. Spoiler: they get them from their dad.
Liam celebrated his mom's birthday with a truly classic shot of his parents on their wedding night. His mom looks downright radiant in a white lace wedding gown, a bride ready to cut the cake. His dad, Craig Hemsworth, looks...a little goofy.
But also...just like Liam.
The youngest Hemsworth brother wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mum! Not sure what dads doin here but I Love u mum you’re the best! Dad you’re an idiot.”
Fans didn't miss the resemblance, and sounded off in the post comments.
"I thought that was him in the picture," wrote one.
Others pointed out the obvious, writing, "Now I understand why you guys are so handsome," and "Gosh that Hemsworth male gene is strong."
One hilariously noted, "Thunderbae and his dad look 100% alike."
As far as marriage for Liam and fiancé Miley Cyrus goes though, don't hold your breath for that to happen anytime soon.
"She is not eloping," Miley's mom Tish told Mario Lopez in a radio interview. "She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu. She's so happy, and she's always like, 'I don't know why everybody wants us to get married. It's so perfect.'
Cyrus also recently told Howard Stern, who asked if breaking up and getting back together helped their relationship, that Hemsworth is "the most NORMAL part of my life."
When not wishing his mom happy birthday on social media, the actor has been busy pursuing other passions with his musician fiancé. He has a photography credit on Cyrus' new album, Younger Now. It's not surprising to learn though, as Hemsworth took a pretty gorgeous shot of Cyrus for the Malibu single.
