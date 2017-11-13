Baby number four has arrived into the Johnson family! Emily Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed their new baby boy to the world, and as it turns out, they need help picking a name for their bundle of joy, reports People.
She shared the happy news in an Instagram post straight from the hospital. Surrounded by her three children, Ricki, Jennings Tyler, and Gibson Kyle, along with Johnson, she asked the world for suggestions for their new baby. "...God is so good... my cup runneth over... {welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!}" she wrote, and the new baby is visible in the photo, being cradled by Ricki. It is adorable? Oh yes, and our hearts are melting all over the floor.
Hubby Tyler also shared some of his own photos of mom and newborn, and the new baby is so tiny. "So many emotions. 1) this woman is my everything. She is so extraordinary. I’m so blessed God gave her to me. 2) Ricki is still the queen. I️ love you my sweet angel. 3) Johnson boys- LETS GO!! 4) I️ feel very overwhelmed at God’s blessings," he writes. We'd also like to point out that even after labor and giving birth, Emily's manicure looks so perfect.
She's talked in the past about how she found breastfeeding to be very difficult. "...I got mastitis, which is like the worst, worse than childbirth I feel like," she told People. Mastitis is an infection of the breast tissue, and may be caused by bacteria. No word on if she's going to breastfeed baby number four, but we're hoping she reveals his name soon. The fam will no doubt think of something very cute.
