There's Another Bachelor Nation Baby On The Way

During her time as a contestant on The Bachelor and then as the star of The Bachelorette, Emily Maynard Johnson was clear about wanting to grow her family. And even though she's not with anyone she met on the shows, that particular dream has more than come true: Maynard Johnson is now pregnant with her fourth child, People reports.
She announced the pregnancy in an Instagram video of herself eating ice cream with her two-year-old son, Jennings, who she shares with husband Tyler Johnson.
"Way too many tacos at lunch," she joked. "Seriously, though, as scared as I am to have three under three, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids, and we can't wait for number four to get here! This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at six months, and swollen ankles all day every day, but I wouldn't change it for the world. My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!"
Aside from Jennings Tyler, Maynard Johnson's other children are 12-year-old Ricki, who she had before she went on The Bachelor, and her newest, 11-month-old Gibson Kyle. She's been open about the challenges of motherhood, recently talking to People about her struggle to breastfeed all three children and her decision to stop after developing a breast infection called mastitis.
She also spoke to Refinery29 last year about her long, arduous search for a morning sickness remedy. "There’s that myth that the sicker you are, the healthier your baby is, and that’s just not true," she said. "You don’t have to suffer...just give yourself a lot of grace and take each day as it comes."
