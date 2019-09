This Former Bachelorette Tells Us Why No One Has To Suffer Through Pregnancy

Interview has been edited for length and clarity."With Ricki...I was super sick the whole time. I was in and out of the hospital with dehydration and all of that. Then with Jennings, it was pretty much the same thing. [I was] super sick. I always joke there’s not a parking lot in Charlotte that I haven’t gotten sick in (laughs)... I used to see my friends who had so much energy during their pregnancies and loved being pregnant and I thought, They’re crazy. They have to be lying or something. There has to be a catch. But this one, it’s been totally different. This time, I really feel like I’ve been able to enjoy it.""After trying everything, you know, changing my diet, eating saltines and ginger, acupuncture and everything else, I just finally went to my doctor and said, 'I can’t do this anymore. We’ve got to try something else.' And that’s when he prescribed me Diclegis. I can eat whatever I want now, and it’s definitely changed my pregnancy. It’s changed our whole family dynamic. My husband doesn’t feel helpless anymore, and he can kind of enjoy it, too.""There’s that myth that the sicker you are, the healthier your baby is, and that’s just not true. [Ed. note: Some research actually does suggest that morning sickness is associated with a lower risk for miscarriage and a higher IQ for the baby, but there's not necessarily evidence that you have to suck it up and deal with morning sickness without any treatment in order to see those benefits.] I think that’s what makes women think, Oh, I just have to suffer through this. I’ve learned that, during pregnancy, you don’t have to suffer. Not true. You can have a perfectly healthy baby and not be sick all day or even just sick in the morning.""You don’t have to suffer... Just give yourself a lot of grace and take each day as it comes."