Wake up, San Francisco, because the real-life Danny Tanner is officially a betrothed man.
According to Bob Saget's recent Instagram post, the Full House actor is officially engaged to Kelly Rizzo, his girlfriend and host of streaming show Eat Travel Rock TV. According to People, the 61-year-old comedian first met his soon-to-be wife in 2015, and was immediately smitten.
Saget, who has three kids with his former spouse Sherri Kramer, told Closer Weekly that his "daughters love her!" and that Rizzo is a "remarkable person."
The voice of Future Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother shared word of his engagement in a way that's very true to his comedy brand. On a photo of the couple enjoying dinner with television producer George Shapiro, Katie Killean, and his now-fiancee, Saget wrote:
"Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together."
Fans were very happy for the couple, taking to the comments to share their congratulations:
"She is an unbelievably gorgeous and fun foodie!," wrote one excited commenter. "Ah, go Saget. Great couple, congrats!"
"First Stamos, now Saget!," wrote another, referring to the fact that Saget's pal and Full House co-star John Stamos just got engaged himself to Caitlin McHugh.
"Don’t tell me you and John are doing a double wedding," another joked.
Stamos and Saget are ready to walk down the aisle, but what about their Fuller House characters? Stamos' Jesse and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) are still going strong. Danny, meanwhile, got married some time in between the end of Full House and the beginning of the Netflix spin-off to Teri (Eva LaRue). The onscreen couple has since split up, which means, while Saget isn't single, Danny is still available.
