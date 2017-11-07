“We love versatility and No.6 has the same approach to functional design that we do at Madewell,” Lee explains. “They have always done an amazing job creating beautiful pieces that can be worn different ways with just a change in accessories. That aspect of their designs will fit seamlessly into our collection, but what I’m excited for are the vintage inspired prints which are different from what we have offered before.” Hearing her talk, it's no surprise that Lee describes the partnerships as “organic,” and based on brands the Madewell employees love and personally shop from.