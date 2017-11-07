Madewell has some pretty epic collaborations under its belt. “Over the years we’ve worked with a range of partners that complement our current pieces but also bring something slightly different and new to the line,” Joyce Lee, the label's head designer, tells Refinery29. Today, Madewell is introducing a new line in collaboration with cool-girl New York City-based brand No.6.
“We love versatility and No.6 has the same approach to functional design that we do at Madewell,” Lee explains. “They have always done an amazing job creating beautiful pieces that can be worn different ways with just a change in accessories. That aspect of their designs will fit seamlessly into our collection, but what I’m excited for are the vintage inspired prints which are different from what we have offered before.” Hearing her talk, it's no surprise that Lee describes the partnerships as “organic,” and based on brands the Madewell employees love and personally shop from.
For No.6’s designer Karin Bereson, working with Madewell gave her the chance to reimagine her label’s classic styles and prints for Madewell’s customer. “It is exciting to see these pieces back out in the world again for a new group of customers to enjoy.” Click ahead to shop the pieces, priced from $150 to $188.