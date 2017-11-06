The Suit Princess Diana Wore When She Got Engaged Came From A Department Store

As if all that pressure didn’t make getting dressed difficult enough, imagine the added stress of finding something to wear when you announce your engagement to the future King of England, knowing that the picture will be seen by millions around the world. After six months of dating, Diana and Charles became engaged, and her search began. Her first stop was Bellville Sassoon, a fancy British clothing store, where Diana had a moment straight out of Pretty Woman; when no sales associate tried to help her, she left empty handed. (“Big mistake! Huge!”)