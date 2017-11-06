Kourtney Kardashian Met Her Boyfriend At A Club The Night Before The Paris Robbery

Finally we have some answers, y’all. After months of wondering who in the world Kourtney Kardashian’s new man is and how they got together, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has slowly begun to reveal some details. On last night’s episode, Kourtney opened up to Khloé about her not-yet boyfriend, and the unexpected start to their story. It turns out, their meet cute unfolded in Paris, during the same trip that Kim Kardashian was involved in that horrendous robbery. It actually sounds like Kourtney’s new guy Younes Bendjima played an important role in the aftermath of the incident.
Advertisement
On the most recent KUWTK, Kourtney told Khloé that Kim’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd was the first to draw her attention to Bendjima. She explained, "We like walked into a bar and Stephanie was across from me and she kept going; this guy’s cute over here.'" The oldest Kardashian sibling also said that although Bendjima knew other people in her group, he kept ignoring Kourtney, and finally, fed up and admittedly a bit drunk, she confronted him. That seemed to be quite a turn-on for him.
Kourtney continued to tell her younger sister Khloé that the next night he insisted she join him out at a club, and it was there, that she received the phone call about Kim’s robbery. So nuts, right?! Fortunately, that whole huge fiasco didn’t scare Younes Bendjima away. On the contrary, he actually stepped in to help. Kourtney said, "He was like, 'I’m not leaving you guys' and he like had to translate everything."
From that short exchange between the two sisters lounging together on Khloé's bed, we learned a lot about Kourtney’s now-boyfriend. For instance, we now know that Kourtney and Younes have known each other for over a year. We also know that he can speak French, and that he’s a pretty stand-up guy. Oh, also, she likes it when he’s aggressive, and they kept things casual for a long time before making it official. We're finally getting the good dirty on Kourtney Kardashians new relationship. Praise be to Kris Jenner, patron saint reality TV, for this blessed gift.
Advertisement
Advertisement