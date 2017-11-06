Even before Rihanna launched her beauty line Fenty Beauty, fans and non-fans alike admired the star for her style. And when it comes to the red carpet, Rihanna always knows when to make the right move — whether she's knows it at the time or not. In fact, one of her favorite looks of all time is one from several years ago that we all remember... especially because it sparked lots of controversy the next day.
Back in 2013, Rihanna showed up to the American Music Awards to accept the show's first-ever Icon Award. Beyond her stellar performance and memorable speech, though, there was one other thing that had everyone talking: her choice of hairstyle, a doobie wrap.
If you are unfamiliar with the term, a doobie is a protective style most often worn by Latinxs or African-Americans to preserve straight hair. According to her Elle, Rihanna's hairstylist Ursula Stephen explained back in 2013 that the singer pretty much had her mind made up about the specific look — one often reserved for hanging out around the house, not the red carpet. But then again, this is Rihanna. The red-carpet style adorned with black bobby pins dominated her entrance for the night, but by the time she hit the stage to perform her song "Diamonds," she had replaced the black pins with diamond-encrusted accessories.
But even with all the buzz, it took Rihanna four years to comment on the iconic look. She recently told InStyle that out of all her beauty looks, this is her absolute favorite. "It was just so wrong. I couldn’t believe what I was doing," she told the publication. "But I ended up loving it so much that I kept wearing my hair like that for the next two weeks. I pinned it every day and everything."
