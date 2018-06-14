Story from Beauty

Rihanna Looks Good In Every Hairstyle — & Here's The Proof

Khalea Underwood
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Change appears to be a constant in every aspect of Rihanna’s life, from her music to her expansive wardrobe and, of course, her glam. The Barbados-born musician, who made the world bust a dutty wine with "Pon De Replay" in 2005, has worn every hairstyle imaginable since her debut. No, but seriously. Pixie cuts? Check. Down-to-there dreadlocks? You betcha. She’s even worn a doobie, publicly, on the red carpet — with pearl-studded pins, nonetheless. And her makeup? Just as ever-changing.
But Rihanna’s commitment to switching it up isn’t just about style. With every risk she takes, she inspires us all to break out of our own ruts and try something new.
Scroll on to see some of the bad gal's best looks...and please, do try them at home.
1 of 37
George Pimentel/WireImage.
July 2005

Even at the time of her first single, Rihanna was poised for pop princess stardom — and her sleek, brunette blowout deserved a crown.
2 of 37
4. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
August 2005

We’re pretty sure that this curly ponytail with wispy bangs (and those chandelier earrings) inspired prom queens everywhere.
3 of 37
Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images.
December 2005

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? RiRi held tight to her winning combination of glossy highlights and brow-skimming bangs towards the end of 2005.
4 of 37
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2006

A head full of old Hollywood waves gave the Bajan beauty a grown-up look for the MTV Movie Awards, but her glossy pink lip and rosy cheeks kept things light and playful.
5 of 37
Jim Spellman/WireImage.
December 2006

Welcome to the dark side. By the end of the year, RiRi traded her brown, shoulder-length locks in for a darker, side-parted lob.
6 of 37
Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images.
May 2007

You’re probably humming "Umbrella" in your head as we speak. Rihanna’s black, asymmetrical bob was synonymous with the catchy tune.
7 of 37
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
June 2007

The bangs were back by mid-2017, but this time with a choppy, chin-length bob.
8 of 37
Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images.
November 2007

Instead of her usual pink lip, Rihanna enhanced her loose spirals with a glossy red.
9 of 37
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2008

Rihanna scooped up a Grammy for “Umbrella” while rocking a piecey pixie cut.
10 of 37
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
June 2008

That summer, she kept the same cut, but returned to her much-loved brunette shade, adding side-swept bangs along with a vampy plum lip.
11 of 37
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
January 2010

We’re guessing that the birth of Bad Gal Riri was probably right around the time she went for an undercut — and we're so here for it.
12 of 37
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
March 2010

Rih rocked a two-tone ‘do with a mysterious side-swept bang, choosing soft pink tones for her glam to temper the edgy look.
13 of 37
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
November 2010

There’s nothing sexier than a red dress — or so we thought. Rihanna teamed her sultry gown with fiery corkscrew curls.
14 of 37
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images.
May 2011

Rihanna Rih-punzel accented her waist-length braid with a corresponding plait on the opposite side of her head.
15 of 37
Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.
August 2011

If bigger is better, then her cascading, honey-brown curls are the best.
16 of 37
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2012

Staying true to her roots, she opted for a head full of rooted, honey-blond beach waves.
17 of 37
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
November 2012

At the Battleship premiere, she commanded our attention with her long black waves and side undercut.
18 of 37
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
September 2012

Always one to keep us on our toes, Rih went back to her black pixie in 2012.
19 of 37
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
May 2012

To show off her undercut, RiRi paired a swooped bang with shoulder-length hair later that same year.
20 of 37
Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage.
February 2013

Her honey-brown waves were as sweet as...well, you know.
21 of 37
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
November 2013

Rihanna’s doobie wrap really isn’t a hairstyle — most relaxed and natural girls pin up their blowouts this way to keep them straight — but of course, she pulled it off effortlessly.
22 of 37
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
February 2014

By 2014, she unwrapped her hair to reveal a choppy, chin-length bob.
23 of 37
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
May 2014

Instead of taking down her Bantu knots to reveal waves, Rihanna wore hers on the carpet with metallic green lipstick.
24 of 37
Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis/Getty Images.
June 2014

CFDA Award-winning designer Adam Selman crafted a Swarovski-covered head scarf to match her naked gown.
25 of 37
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
October 2014

Some may think that orange lips only work in the summer, but ummm...no.
26 of 37
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
August 2015

Her pineapple ponytail is major curly girl inspo.
27 of 37
Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
October 2015

This elegant, curly updo had serious dimension, thanks to dark roots and lighter ends.
28 of 37
Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage.
February 2016

A center-parted bob and a burgundy lip make for a red carpet slam dunk.
29 of 37
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
May 2016

A few months later, she kept her same length, but added waves and textured bangs.
30 of 37
Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images.
September 2016

For Paris fashion week, she added a few inches to her mane and styled it slick-straight.
31 of 37
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2017

You know you’re popping if you can channel yourself. Rihanna’s loose, light brown waves were startlingly similar to her 2013 look.
32 of 37

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

August 2017

The Queen of Cropover was back at it again in Barbados... this time, with teal beach waves.
33 of 37

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

October 2017

"This is one of the shortest looks she's worn in a while," Yusef Williams, Rih's hairstylist, told us at the time. "You never know, though. We might go shorter soon!"
34 of 37

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

April 2018

The 60s may have "started it," as Rih captioned her Instagram, but she finished it with this cool-girl retro flip.
35 of 37
Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images..
June 2018

"We thought it would be strong. Her locs would maintain that tie to Africa," Williams explains of Rih's decision to wear locs in Ocean's 8. "She wasn't just going to be some American girl in this movie. Nine Ball is still a Caribbean girl that just happens to be in America."
36 of 37
Photo: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic..
June 2018

Holy sleek! At the New York City premiere of Ocean's 8, Williams slicked his client's bundles back — and laid those edges poetically.
37 of 37
Photo: Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic..
June 2018

But for the London premiere, they opted for an artfully-disheveled topknot (accessorized with Fenty Beauty lipstick, of course).
