Change appears to be a constant in every aspect of Rihanna’s life, from her music to her expansive wardrobe and, of course, her glam. The Barbados-born musician, who made the world bust a dutty wine with "Pon De Replay" in 2005, has worn every hairstyle imaginable since her debut. No, but seriously. Pixie cuts? Check. Down-to-there dreadlocks? You betcha. She’s even worn a doobie, publicly, on the red carpet — with pearl-studded pins, nonetheless. And her makeup? Just as ever-changing.
But Rihanna’s commitment to switching it up isn’t just about style. With every risk she takes, she inspires us all to break out of our own ruts and try something new.
Scroll on to see some of the bad gal's best looks...and please, do try them at home.
June 2018
"We thought it would be strong. Her locs would maintain that tie to Africa," Williams explains of Rih's decision to wear locs in Ocean's 8. "She wasn't just going to be some American girl in this movie. Nine Ball is still a Caribbean girl that just happens to be in America."
June 2018
But for the London premiere, they opted for an artfully-disheveled topknot (accessorized with Fenty Beauty lipstick, of course).
