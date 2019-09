Change appears to be a constant in every aspect of Rihanna’s life, from her music to her expansive wardrobe and, of course, her glam. The Barbados-born musician, who made the world bust a dutty wine with "Pon De Replay" in 2005, has worn every hairstyle imaginable since her debut. No, but seriously. Pixie cuts? Check. Down-to-there dreadlocks? You betcha. She’s even worn a doobie, publicly, on the red carpet — with pearl-studded pins, nonetheless. And her makeup? Just as ever-changing.