Change appears to be a constant in every aspect of Rihanna’s life, from her music to her expansive wardrobe and, of course, her glam. The Barbados-born musician, who made the world bust a dutty wine (that's the Jamaican dance seen in the video, FYI) with "Pon De Replay" in 2005, has worn every hairstyle imaginable since her debut. No, but seriously. Pixie cuts? Check. Down-to-there dreadlocks? You betcha. She’s even worn a doobie, publicly, on the red carpet — with pearl-studded pins, nonetheless. And her makeup? Just as ever-changing.
But Rihanna’s commitment to switching it up isn’t just about style. With every risk she takes, she inspires us all to break out of our own ruts and try something new. So, to celebrate the singers 30th birthday on 20th February 2018, we've complied the best of the pop star’s ‘dos... and please do try them at home.