Dylan Sprouse trolled his brother for the millionth time. This time around, though, he also poked fun at his brother’s Riverdale costars. “Look, I’m a Riverdale cast member, LOL,” he wrote over seven photos he posted on Instagram stories. Dude, are you sure you're not interested in appearing in the series?
The best part is how Dylan also expertly mirrored the expressions of each castmate appearing in the photo. We dare you not to laugh.
“Bro you look like a drunk older man on vacation trying to pick up young chicks at the bar,” Cole tweeted. “You look like the young chick at the bar,” Dylan replied. Bros will be bros.
It isn’t the first time Dylan trolled his brother online; the two tease each other often. In March, they engaged in a back-and-forth debate about their early Disney beginnings.
Here’s hoping Cole and the Riverdale cast follow’s up his brother’s antics with an equally hilarious dig. Ahead, check out the images.
