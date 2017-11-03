Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Is Modeling For Prada

Last night, Taylor Swift premiered the latest single off of her sixth album Reputation titled “Call It What You Want” (another reminder that new Taylor does not care about you or your opinions), and based on what the singer shared on Twitter, it’s a love song. Swift is singing about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and the timing couldn’t be more perfect for the couple.
Why’s that you ask? On Friday, Prada announced that Alwyn, an emerging British actor, is fronting its spring 2018 men’s advertising campaign. Photographed by Willy Vanderperre on the roof of Osservatorio, Prada’s new exhibition space inside the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Titled "Ascension," the new campaign features Alwyn “as a contemporary hero of graphic novels, which influenced the latest Prada spring show,” according WWD. In the photos, he wears a black garage mechanic suit over a striped shirt and completed the looks with a backpack worn around his waist.
Last year, Alwyn starred in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and earlier this year, he showed his acting chops in The Sense of an Ending. This is a pretty big fashion day for the couple who met at the Met Ball in 2014. Word on the street is the song “Gorgeous” is also about the actor and the night they became acquainted, perfectly aligning with one of the Taylors in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video (if you’re into fan theories at all). It looks like when Swift is involved, fairy tales do come true (and come with Prada contracts!).
