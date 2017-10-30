The It Girl Styling Trick That Costs Literally Nothing

These days, It Girl accessories don't typically come cheap. If you're going to get on board with Gucci loafers and Jacquemus mini-bags, it's going to set you back quite a bit (and by "a bit" we mean $500 to $1,000). But forget spending thousands of dollars for street cred, because there's one accessory picking up steam that will cost you nothing — all you have to do is grab an old sneaker and pull the laces right out. It may take you back to your high school days, but shoe laces are the outfit-completer your fall looks are missing.