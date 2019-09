The It Girl Styling Trick That Costs Literally Nothing

It was Reese Blustein from @double3xposure that got our gears turning on the plethora of ways this little piece of string can be used to quite literally tie together an outfit. It comes into play for both practical and purely styling reasons — sometimes you just need it to hold up those too-big trousers, and other times, you need a little something to dress down a structured blazer and make it feel less stuffy. "I started doing this because I thought it gave an edgier look to a really simple or classic outfit. I love the contrast that a white shoelace can bring to any look," Blustein tells Refinery29. "Everyone has shoe laces, so it's a really accessible item to add to any outfit without spending money."