Unfortunately for Melissa, she got a taste of her own awful medicine later in “The Shaming Of Melissa,” as the title would suggest. At a party hosted by Siggy Flicker, the RHONJ second-in-command is publically attacked by the shindig’s hostess, all for throwing a cake in Boca Raton. Melissa and Siggy attempt to have as private a conversation as possible (when cameras and tens of party guests are around) about their dessert-related feud. Just when it looks like their contentious chat is over, Siggy screams for the massive crowd around her to “shut up.” For some reason, Siggy wants to take a party-wide survey of hands as to whether Melissa’s cake tossing-related behavior is rude. While Melissa isn’t immediately name-checked in the surprise poll, the fact Siggy gets her answer and then screams directly in Melissa’s face, “Thank you! Who fucking throws a cake in a restaurant?!” it’s fairly clear who she was talking about. In case anyone was confused, Siggy then screeches, “Melissa, that’s it!” She then lays down directly on the floor, still yelling, “That’s all I wanted!” Although Siggy is the one who made a strange spectacle of herself, it’s Melissa who was “humiliated,” as co-star Dolores Catania puts it.