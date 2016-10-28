The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion show is always a crazy hour or two of TV. But this season, Teresa Giudice may take the cake for boldest accusation ever made from the Bravo couch.
The trailer for the two-part RHONJ reunion came out on Friday, and the whole affair looks insane, as usual. There's the expected yelling, name-calling, crying, and fuming. For Andy Cohen's part, he makes some laughably ineffective attempts to calm everyone the fuck down — and speculates about Joe Giudice's penis size and the age at which Teresa's husband lost his virginity.
Teresa really drops a bomb, though, when she accuses a couple of her co-stars of conspiring to send her to prison. Teresa spent 11 months behind bars for tax fraud last year; her husband Joe is currently serving his 42-month sentence.
"You went to jail for lying — 41 counts of phony fraud," Jacqueline Laurita says to Teresa. "No!" Teresa bites back. "It was you, or you and Caroline [Manzo], set me up. Calling the government." Damn, that is a seriously messed up thing to accuse somebody of doing. And while it's dubious that Teresa has any actual evidence she'll be sharing with the audience, we are absolutely going to be tuning in to see how this one plays out.
The first part of the reunion airs on Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m. Watch the entire trailer, below.
