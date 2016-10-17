Story from TV Shows

Teresa & Joe Giudice Share A Tearful Goodbye As He Begins Prison Sentence

Suzannah Weiss
On Sunday's Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe Giudice began his prison sentence, and his goodbye to his wife and four kids was heartbreaking.

Joe is serving three and a half years for tax fraud. His wife Teresa already served 11 months for the same crime.

To savor their last moments together before his sentencing, they all went to Magnolia Bakery, Us Weekly reported.

"I'm not prepared for the day when Joe's leaving," Teresa said.

On the day he left, he seemed at peace with the sentence. "I'm ready to pay my debt. I'll be fine," he told Teresa. "You either learn how to become a criminal or a better person, so I'm gonna try to become a better person."

She said she would pray for him, they shared a kiss, and everyone cried.
Advertisement
Fans were mostly supportive of Joe and sad for his family.
Teresa has been responding to her fans with appreciation. Hopefully, their support will help the Giudices make it through this.
Advertisement

More from TV