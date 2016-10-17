On Sunday's Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe Giudice began his prison sentence, and his goodbye to his wife and four kids was heartbreaking.
Joe is serving three and a half years for tax fraud. His wife Teresa already served 11 months for the same crime.
To savor their last moments together before his sentencing, they all went to Magnolia Bakery, Us Weekly reported.
"I'm not prepared for the day when Joe's leaving," Teresa said.
On the day he left, he seemed at peace with the sentence. "I'm ready to pay my debt. I'll be fine," he told Teresa. "You either learn how to become a criminal or a better person, so I'm gonna try to become a better person."
She said she would pray for him, they shared a kiss, and everyone cried.
Fans were mostly supportive of Joe and sad for his family.
@Teresa_Giudice last nite ep of #RHONJ broke my heart. Specially bcuz of ur kids. Hope yall male it threw this. Girls need there mom and dad— Heather Legg (@Pitbull_mother) October 17, 2016
Watching #RHONJ is so sad watching @Teresa_Giudice say goodbye to her husband watching the kids is heartbreaking you've a good family ❤❤— yvette conway (@yvette7969) October 17, 2016
@Teresa_Giudice omg broke my heart watching the show your so strong and your beautiful children godbless your an inspiration #teamTeresa— Margaret Caldwell (@Maggsnailcrazy) October 17, 2016
BRB, Crying over tonight's #RHONJ.#TeamTeresa @Teresa_Giudice @Andy— Courtney Goff (@CourtneyGoff) October 17, 2016
Teresa has been responding to her fans with appreciation. Hopefully, their support will help the Giudices make it through this.
Love you too @melissagorga https://t.co/2mXOqGXo8q— Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) October 17, 2016
