Does Teresa Giudice Blame Husband Joe For Her Jail Time?

Teresa Giudice was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being convicted of tax fraud in 2014. She got out early in December 2015 after 11 months, but still had to spend nearly a year behind bars away from her family. Meanwhile, her husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving out his three-and-a-half year sentence for fraud.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is understandably mad about the whole ordeal. Though she's not angry with her husband, it seems, even though it's widely assumed that Joe was the engineer of the fraud while Teresa was an unwitting accomplice, signing her name where she was told.
In a clip from the next episode of RHONJ, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga admits that he was mad at her husband when she went away. "We were mad, it was tough on all of us," he tells her. "Were you bitter at Joe?" he asks. Teresa replies, "No, no. I was mad that I got stuck with being involved. And yes, I should’ve made sure everything on those papers were [sic] correct before signing them, but nothing was done intentionally, you know." She added, "We trusted the wrong people.”
Sounds like Teresa still believes in her husband's innocence — or is at least pretending to for the cameras. Watch the full clip, below.
