Does Teresa Giudice Blame Husband Joe For Her Jail Time?

In a clip from the next episode of RHONJ, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga admits that he was mad at her husband when she went away. "We were mad, it was tough on all of us," he tells her. "Were you bitter at Joe?" he asks. Teresa replies, "No, no. I was mad that I got stuck with being involved. And yes, I should’ve made sure everything on those papers were [sic] correct before signing them, but nothing was done intentionally, you know." She added, "We trusted the wrong people.”



Sounds like Teresa still believes in her husband's innocence — or is at least pretending to for the cameras. Watch the full clip, below.