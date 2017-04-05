Lisa isn’t the only one who wants to talk about what’s going on underneath Erika’s bedazzled dress, as PK and Lisa’s husband Ken Todd also talk about the infamous Panygate night and its fallout. “I should have said, ‘What do you think, I’m interested in shagging you, babe?” PK says over drinks, because he’s nothing if not a total gentleman. Ken throws in his own unsettling statement, telling his friend, “You could have, you know, invited me to change places with you when you had the big clear view of the whole pussy,” because, again, he’s nothing if not a total gentleman.