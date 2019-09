But Julianne Hough praised the performance, saying it was a good thing for Erika to encourage women to see themselves as sexual beings. "Well, I would say that you're a real-life unicorn and you're amazing," Hough said on the show . "I did the Instagram Live thing today and everybody was so excited to see you, and I think it is because you are out here trying to show that women should embrace their sensuality and that it's okay and it's amazing, so I think you're awesome."