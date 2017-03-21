Story from TV Shows

Was Erika Jayne Slut Shamed On DWTS? Twitter Thinks So

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne made her Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night, and her routine was very captivating.
The singer, who's paired with Gleb Savchenko, danced to her own song "XXPEN$IVE." She made quite the entrance, too, with a unicorn and glitter-covered stairs.
Some of the judges' responses to Erika and Gleb's performance are giving viewers pause, though. Fans think the singer was slut-shamed for her dance — even though other contestants, including Bachelor star Nick Viall, also delivered sexy performances.
"Well, I thought you came out full of flair and confidence," judge Len Goodman told Erika. "I know the salsa's sort of a sexy type of dance. For me, it was a little bit too raunchy, but I'm what I am." (For the record, Goodman's comments were met with boos from the audience.)
Meanwhile, judge Bruno Tonioli said Erika's performance was "all sexed up," and Carrie Ann Inaba asked her to show "more of the elegant side" with her next dance.
But Julianne Hough praised the performance, saying it was a good thing for Erika to encourage women to see themselves as sexual beings. "Well, I would say that you're a real-life unicorn and you're amazing," Hough said on the show. "I did the Instagram Live thing today and everybody was so excited to see you, and I think it is because you are out here trying to show that women should embrace their sensuality and that it's okay and it's amazing, so I think you're awesome."
Hough's remarks elicited cheers from the audience, so it seems like Erika's performance has a lot more fans than critics. And plenty of people on Twitter weighed in, defending Erika's routine.
Check out Erika and Gleb's performance, along with the judges' reactions, in the video below.
