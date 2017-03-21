#dwts Double standard much? Totally shame @erikajayne and drool over Nick & Rashad? Only watching bec of Erika, don't blow it #prudejudges https://t.co/kjXmEztfXE— kelley conway (@kelleyconwayco) March 21, 2017
@erikajayne Judges always asking dancers to loosen up, she does it beautifully,& then shame her for being raunchy? #prudes #DWTS #dobetter https://t.co/VhpEJzxFT9— kelley conway (@kelleyconwayco) March 21, 2017
@Andy @erikajayne thanks to the sexist "judges" Erika is "raunchy" but Nick Viall is practically naked but that's OK ?? #DWTS #notmyjudges— Jonathan Dobert (@jdobez) March 21, 2017
I didn't like how Erika was called raunchy, but Bonner was praised. Sexist double standard. #dwts— Not My President (@DopeAdults) March 21, 2017
Umm why the hell are all the judges basically slut-shaming @erikajayne for being sexy?? Do they not see the other women dancers?? #dwts— MissBooMissQuick (@brittbellgardt) March 21, 2017
Umm why the hell are all the judges basically slut-shaming @erikajayne for being sexy?? Do they not see the other women dancers?? #dwts— MissBooMissQuick (@brittbellgardt) March 21, 2017