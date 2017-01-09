Teresa Giudice Throws A Jersey-Fabulous Sweet 16 For Gia

Teresa Giudice isn't letting her husband Joe's current predicament dampen the family festivities. Giudice, whose husband began serving his 41-month year prison sentence for fraud in October, threw her beautiful daughter Gia a super sweet 16 this weekend. The purple-coated birthday party for Giudice's oldest daughter was held at the Dream Downtown in New York City. In attendance were Gia's friends and family, including younger sisters Audriana, 7; Milania, 10; and Gabriella, 12. The 44-year-old shared a few snaps of the lavish affair on Instagram, including a lilac-colored layer cake and giant violet balloons spelling out Gia's name. "Happy Sweet 16th Birthday Gia. Your my pride and joy [sic]," Giudice captioned an adorable mother-daughter picture. "Hope you had a great time at your party with your friends." And even though he couldn't be there, we're sure that Joe will appreciate that his daughter's special day was captured in photos.
Advertisement
Advertisement