Teresa Giudice Addresses Rumors Joe Cheated While She Was In Prison

Kim D. has been stirring up trouble on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since she popped up on season 1 of the show. This week, she brought up rumors that Teresa Giudice's husband Joe cheated while his wife was in prison. "Do you think she’s delusional, or do you think she doesn’t know?” Kim asked Jacqueline and Dolores, as People writes in a recap of Sunday night's episode. “Everyone who’s been on this planet for the past 11 and a half months while she was away — we all saw, we all heard." She refers to a blonde woman and multiple brunettes.
Although allegations of Joe's infidelity while Teresa was behind bars have been persistent, he has not admitted to cheating, nor have any women come forward. Since her release, Teresa has found herself having to publicly defend her marriage, while her husband serves out his 41-month sentence for fraud. "I love Joe and he loves me," she told Dolores in regards to the cheating rumors. "And that’s it — we’re just going to stand by each other. God willing ’til death do us part.”
This echoes what Teresa said about the gossip this summer on RHONJ. “Listen, I’m sure by now the girl would have came out,” she said, about Joe’s alleged mistress. “It’s like, put it to rest. We are together, we’re happily married. It’s nonsense.”
Advertisement