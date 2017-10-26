Some celebrities absolutely slay at Halloween costumes. (We're looking at you, Heidi Klum, Lauren Conrad, and Martha Stewart as Glinda the Good Witch, pictured.) Others go all out with the tinsel, ribbons, and ornaments for their holiday decorations. (We're looking at you, Mariah "All I Want for Christmas" Carey.)
And then, there are those who go pumpkin-crazy and do it up with their Halloween decor. While some celebs are happy to stick to old-fashioned carved pumpkins, others get more creative — think pumpkins painted like doughnuts, and even succulent-topped pumpkins. We got more than our fair share of spooky inspiration from their Instagrams — good thing we still have the upcoming weekend to make it a reality. (Yep, Halloween procrastination is real.)
Ahead, see how celebrities from Snooki to Martha Stewart decorate their houses for Halloween.