And then, there are those who go pumpkin-crazy and do it up with their Halloween decor . While some celebs are happy to stick to old-fashioned carved pumpkins, others get more creative — think pumpkins painted like doughnuts, and even succulent-topped pumpkins. We got more than our fair share of spooky inspiration from their Instagrams — good thing we still have the upcoming weekend to make it a reality. (Yep, Halloween procrastination is real.)