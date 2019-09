If Fashion Is Our Armor, Stacy London Is Our Style Knight

In terms of style, London prefers jumpsuits to dresses these days, even though she routinely makes best dressed lists for her impeccable taste in red carpet looks each award season. But as anyone who's worked in the industry as long as she has, her outlook on it all has shifted — and for the better. “For everything that is great about fashion, fashion is one of the slowest [industries] to evolve. It really digs in its heels," she tells Barberich in their UnStyled podcast. "The industry itself runs a little bit on the idea that people are insecure. And to make them feel more secure, if they buy this coat, or that hat, or this mascara, it will somehow make them feel relevant — or maybe even trendy."