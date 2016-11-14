I think it [insecurity] also has a lot to do with our closets. You don't wanna deal with it and you can close the doors on it. Obviously, that's a huge metaphor in life. There's something so symbolic about the shit that we stash in our closets. There's the sense of like, 'I have so much stuff and I have nothing to wear,' right? I mean we hear this over and over, 'It's not who I wanna be.'

"It's not who anybody wants to be. We take it for granted that the closet and getting dressed in the morning is always gonna be a thing, it's always gonna be a hassle. And I don't believe that. I actually believe that your closet should be a place of joy and fun. It can be so wonderful. All you have to do is organize it so that it is. That means going through and slogging and doing the work. But once you do all that work at the front end, the reward is that it's sort of manageable. That also means having to come to terms with the things that you need to let go of. I am not big on sentimentality when it comes to clothing. I don't like to keep tons of things that don't fit me, even though my weight goes up and down and I should probably just hold onto a few things, I just don't want to."