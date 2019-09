Stacy London Is Not Here For Fast-Fashion

Why? Well, the list goes on and on. But for one, "research shows that on average, a piece of clothing is worn just seven times before it’s discarded," the press release reads. "This is in large part caused by the ubiquity of the fast fashion phenomenon, which sends trends straight from runway to retailer as swiftly and cheaply as possible. The problem: Any given garment is one of thousands produced. It’s not made to last longer than a passing fad. It’s produced by people you’ll never see, in working conditions that are likely subpar. It’s faceless, forgettable, disposable."