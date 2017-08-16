Stacy London Is Not Here For Fast-Fashion

Think about the pieces hanging in your closet right now. Do you know who's behind them? — and we don't mean the brand name. We mean the person who actually designed them, or crafted them with their own hands. The answer: Probably not.
Tictail, however, is here to change that. Through its new campaign and lookbook, the retailer is launching its Not Faceless movement, which aims to educate the public on the power of supporting small business owners and the slow fashion movement. It wants consumers to shop with purpose and be able to recognize that there are actual people behind their purchases.
Why? Well, the list goes on and on. But for one, "research shows that on average, a piece of clothing is worn just seven times before it’s discarded," the press release reads. "This is in large part caused by the ubiquity of the fast fashion phenomenon, which sends trends straight from runway to retailer as swiftly and cheaply as possible. The problem: Any given garment is one of thousands produced. It’s not made to last longer than a passing fad. It’s produced by people you’ll never see, in working conditions that are likely subpar. It’s faceless, forgettable, disposable."
So, what would happen if we all tried to be a bit less wasteful with our clothing? It may seem like a big ask, but perhaps a little inspiration in all you need to take the leap of faith.
If you're feeling intimidated by the sheer volume of yet-to-be-discovered makers on Tictail, we tapped the inimitable Stacy London (yes, of What Not To Wear fame) to hear a bit about her own personal mission to shop smaller and wiser. Like us, she can't leave Tictail's site, app, or Orchard Street brick-and-mortar location empty-handed — she loves everything from shoes by Swedish designer Jennie-Ellen to prints by artist Timothy Goodman; plus, she's got a whole lot of style secrets to spill.