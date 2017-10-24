Celine Dion Shares Rare Photo Of Her Twin Sons On Their Birthday & They Look So Grown Up

Celine Dion's twin sons are only seven, but they already have great taste in music.
On Monday, the singer shared a photo of herself with her sons Eddy and Nelson Angelil, who were celebrating their seventh birthday. And it looks like they did so in style — their party was Michael Jackson-themed.
"Can't believe you are already 7 years old… Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx," Dion wrote on Instagram and Facebook. It looks like the boys are having a blast, decked out in sequined black and white outfits fitting of the King of Pop. If you look closely at the photo, you'll also see Michael Jackson figurines on the table in the background. It looks like the family pulled out all the stops for the theme party.
Déjà 7 ans, je n’arrive pas à le croire… Comme le temps passe vite! Bonne fête, mes amours! Je suis tellement fière de mes 3 garçons! – Maman xx… // Can’t believe you are already 7 years old… Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx... ? : @denisetruscello #denisetruscello
Dion doesn't often post photos of her children, so the birthday picture is a treat for fans. In addition to the twins, Dion is also mom to her teen son, René-Charles. Nelson and Eddy are growing up fast. In the birthday photos, the twins already look older than they did earlier this summer, when they were photographed shopping with Dion in Paris.
Denise Truscello, who Dion credits as the photographer for her post, also shared a sweet photo of the twins and their mom on her own Instagram account. And it looks like the twins already have Michael Jackson's dance moves down pat.
"It's probably not a lesson," Dion said to Refinery29. "But it is something that I had no choice to take charge of, that I am proud of — to prepare my children [for] their dad's passing. And that was a lesson for me, that you never know when things like this strike and you need to take charge. It was a lesson for me, but they're doing great."
