Celine Dion Shares Rare Photo Of Her Twin Sons On Their Birthday & They Look So Grown Up

Déjà 7 ans, je n’arrive pas à le croire… Comme le temps passe vite! Bonne fête, mes amours! Je suis tellement fière de mes 3 garçons! – Maman xx… // Can’t believe you are already 7 years old… Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx... ? : @denisetruscello #denisetruscello

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT