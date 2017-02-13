If you tuned in to the Grammys on Sunday, February 12, then you were met with gorgeous gowns, the year's finest singers, and a very stunning Céline Dion. The Canadian singer stopped by to talk to our Refinery29 Carpet Diem host, Arianna Davis, where she opened up to us about the biggest lesson she's learned this year. (Yes — we keep it very real on the red carpet.) The 48-year-old, who will be presenting at the award show, was happy to answer the question (because one should always #AskHerMore), but immediately became emotional, reflecting back on the tough year she's had having lost her husband, René Angélil. "It's probably not a lesson," she says, nearly biting back tears. "But it is something that I had no choice to take charge of, that I am proud of — to prepare my children [for] their dad's passing. And that was a lesson for me, that you never know when things like this strike and you need to take charge. It was a lesson for me, but they're doing great." She adds that because of the unpredictability of life, it's best to "never wait for tomorrow to do what can be done today." Spoken like the true inspiration that she is. Watch our entire red carpet live-stream below.
Advertisement