Céline Dion Says Late Husband Is The Only Man She's Ever Kissed

Trust Céline Dion to have us blinking back tears.
This time it's not one of her soaring ballads that has us feeling emotional. It's the heartfelt interview the singer just gave about her late husband, René Angélil.
Dion spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about the legacy of love left behind since Angélil's death earlier this year. Angélil died from cancer in January at the age of 73, leaving behind Dion and the couple's three sons.
"Before he left, it was very, very difficult for all of us," she shared with CBS correspondent Mo Rocca. "For me especially, and my children, to see the man of my life die a little bit more every day. And when he left, it was kind of a relief for me that the man that I love, the only man that I kissed, the only man that I loved... Yeah. I never kissed another man in my life. So the man of my life was my partner, and we were one. So when he stopped suffering, I said to myself, 'He's okay. And he deserves not to suffer.'"
Dion added that she has no plans to fall in love any time soon.
“I love," the 48-year-old French-Canadian star responded. "I love. I love him. I’m still in love with him. And I have the love of my children. I have the love of my fans. I love the people that I work with. So my life is not empty of love.
“But there’s a song from Sia, ‘I go to sleep and imagine that you’re there with me.’ And I go to bed with him. And I come on stage with him. And so I’m still married to him.”
"My Heart Will Go On," indeed. Our hearts, meanwhile, will melt.
