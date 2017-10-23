If we've learned anything about Lush, it's that the brand's fans, employees, and customers are not subtle. Not only did its bath bombs lead to a string of Instagram accounts dedicated to the Boomerang drop, but a handful of makeup tutorials inspired by the company have also surfaced. Now, another trend is creeping its way onto our feeds and all we know is that we should've seen this coming. Enter: Lush bath bomb manicures.
If there is a bath bomb for everything, then how dare we assume manicures wouldn't be included? The craze started on the Lush Reddit forum, with one customer showing off her Bewtiched Bubble Bar nail art with a black cat design on several fingernails. As expected, other fans quickly jumped on board — sharing their favorite matching mani-and-bath products.
Click ahead to check out the coolest nail designs inspired by your favorite Lush products. You never know, you might just get inspired to book your next salon appointment.