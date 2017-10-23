Kendall Jenner Just Bought A Beverly Hills Mansion For $8.55 Million

After selling the West Hollywood home where she was stalked and burglarized, Kendall Jenner has decided to move to a quieter part of town. No more nearby parties at the Chateau Marmont; the low-key model's next stop is a gated mansion in the famed Mulholland Estates of Beverly Hills.
Trulia reported that Jenner just dropped $8.55 million on the five-bedroom, six-bathroom Spanish-style home, which was built in 1991. The 6,625-square-foot mansion features a courtyard with a fountain at the entrance, a movie theater, a huge kitchen, and a backyard with a swimming pool, spa, and fire pit. Sounds like the perfect Keeping Up with the Kardashians filming location.
Advertisement
The estate used to belong to Charlie Sheen, who had bought it for his ex-wife Brooke Mueller in 2012, according to Trulia. He sold it for $5.415 million last year.
Jenner bought the aforementioned West Hollywood house in 2016 from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for $6.95 million. Unfortunately, it didn't last: In November 2016, a man — who was later slapped with a restraining order — was arrested for stalking her at the property. And in March, burglars got away with over $200,000 of her stolen goods.
She discussed the stalking incident on an episode of KUWTK: "I was like: 'No, you need to leave!' I called one of my friends immediately — I’m sobbing, crying. He's at my window, banging on my window screaming at me. I finally start backing out and I get to my gate, the gate opens and I get out and all of a sudden he starts running after me. At that moment is when my friends pulled up. They had him sit on the curb and we waited for the police to come, and I'm like crying, freaking out."
We hope Kendall will be a million times more comfortable in her new digs. Check out photos of the house on Trulia.
Related Video:
Advertisement