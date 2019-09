The Online Dating Weight Gap

In a way, she's right. People are attracted to who they are attracted to, which leads back to representation, which turns this whole situation into the proverbial snake eating its own tail. That's not to say the apps shouldn't be constantly thinking about how to make their platforms safer, more enjoyable spaces for everyone, particularly marginalized communities. But it just means that, to be truly effective, any tweaks dating apps make will need to happen in tandem with positive change in the world at large. We've seen an encouraging uptick in body diversity and acceptance in the past few years, especially from brands like Glossier Aerie , and Nike , that have used models with a wide range of body types in recent advertisements — and have been celebrated for it. That said, we haven't even come close to removing the underlying shame and stigma at the heart of society's fat-phobia.