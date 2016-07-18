Why Nike's Instagrams Of Its New Sports Bras Are Going Viral

Welcome to Sports Bra 101 🤓 ⠀ Fact (1 of 4): Most women wear a band too big and cup too small. Raise your hands above your head. If the band moves up, you may need to size down. Learn more through the link in our profile. ⠀ #nike #nikeprobra #sportsbra

A photo posted by NikeWomen (@nikewomen) on Jul 13, 2016 at 1:00pm PDT