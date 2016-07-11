5 Size-Inclusive Activewear Brands That Know Fitness Is For Everyone

If you're looking through popular retailers' clothing racks, it can seem like there's a persistent myth that only the skinny set step foot in a gym, conquer a crow pose, or run marathons. As much as we know that’s a load of body-shaming BS, the majority of activewear brands available continue to ignore the 67% of women in the U.S. who wear a size 14 and above. And that's a problem. So we’re taking a moment to celebrate the size-inclusive fitness companies that know being active is for everyone.
Of course, we look forward to the day when all clothing companies follow the lead of these forward-thinking brands. But for now, let’s focus on five of the labels that are leading the charge. Click through to learn all about them, and get ready to improve your (style) game.
Of course, we look forward to the day when all clothing companies follow the lead of these forward-thinking brands. But for now, let’s focus on five of the labels that are leading the charge. Click through to learn all about them, and get ready to improve your (style) game.