Why Nike's Instagrams Of Its New Sports Bras Are Going Viral

Also noteworthy: Nike doesn't make any mention of body type or "plus size" in the captions. It's a decision that, while subtle, promotes size inclusivity. (It's a stark contrast to how other brands have tried to offer size diversity in workout garb, for example Forever 21's heavily criticised plus-size-specific Instagram account .) It's especially important to see more body types in the activewear space in particular, which has been particularly bad at providing options for a wide range of sizes (much less including an array of physiques in ads or brand imagery).The new selection of bras that Elsesser and Fountain wear are part of Nike Pro Bra collection. The five silhouettes, which have been in the works for two years , were debuted at NYC activewear boutique Bandier last week, and they just hit stores a few days ago. The styles aren't actually offered in a wider range of sizes than Nike has traditionally stocked, though sizing does extend to an E cup — the bras are carried in sizes X to XL and 30A to 40E.