Here’s Why People Think Cole Sprouse Took These Photos Of Lili Reinhart

Marquita Harris
Photo: Bettina Strauss /The CW.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in "Riverdale."
Is Cole Sprouse the person responsible for capturing Lili Reinhart’s best angles? Despite Reinhart and Sprouse’s cryptic comments and off-camera appearances in matching leather jackets, the two Riverdale stars have yet to confirm their status. But a new clue might have dropped.
In the past week, Reinhart has posted a few stunning photos where she appears solo, except for one minor (or major) detail, she’s been tagging Sprouse in every image. By now most of us know that tagging someone else in an image of yourself generally means that person snapped the picture...amirite?
It seems like some of Reinhart’s fans share the same sentiment, based on the comments: “Why is cole so good at taking photos…” says user @notsaskia under an image of the actress gazing at herself in the mirror. “Cole just makes the beautiful more beautiful…” replied @kookie.time and so on.
Apparitions.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

The commenters are right. These images aren’t just your run-of-the-mill friendly photos taken by an inexperienced hand, they’re Instagram Husband-level perfection. See: Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Alex Rodriguez and J.Lo, and some of your favorite influencers. SERIOUSLY…
The light. The angle. The drama…

You go first.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Jughead a.k.a Sprouse also hasn't shied away from sharing images of Lili on his own account.

410

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

As a reminder, Sprouse is also a talented photographer. He has one of those Instagram grids that will make you rethink whether you should post that poorly lit photo of a mimosa. Oh yeah, he also photographed Sam Smith for L’Uomo Vogue. Not too shabby, dude.
While Reinhart surely has friends who are capable of taking photos, what are the odds that just anyone could snap a photo this good...

?

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

