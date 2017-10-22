Here’s Why People Think Cole Sprouse Took These Photos Of Lili Reinhart

Excited to show you guys my cover and story for L'uomo Vogue this month, starring @samsmithworld Pick up a copy if you see it, I'll be posting some of the other shots over the next couple days. Keep up. Thanks to the love of my life, the timeless @rushkabergman for styling, and the team over at @avenue_53 for helping. As always, special thanks goes to @glenn_wassall and Helena.

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:10am PDT