Here’s Why People Think Cole Sprouse Took These Photos Of Lili Reinhart

Is Cole Sprouse the person responsible for capturing Lili Reinhart’s best angles? Despite Reinhart and Sprouse’s cryptic comments and off-camera appearances in matching leather jackets, the two Riverdale stars have yet to confirm their status. But a new clue might have dropped.
In the past week, Reinhart has posted a few stunning photos where she appears solo, except for one minor (or major) detail, she’s been tagging Sprouse in every image. By now most of us know that tagging someone else in an image of yourself generally means that person snapped the picture...amirite?
It seems like some of Reinhart’s fans share the same sentiment, based on the comments: “Why is cole so good at taking photos…” says user @notsaskia under an image of the actress gazing at herself in the mirror. “Cole just makes the beautiful more beautiful…” replied @kookie.time and so on.
Advertisement
The commenters are right. These images aren’t just your run-of-the-mill friendly photos taken by an inexperienced hand, they’re Instagram Husband-level perfection. See: Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Alex Rodriguez and J.Lo, and some of your favourite influencers. SERIOUSLY…
The light. The angle. The drama…
Jughead a.k.a Sprouse also hasn't shied away from sharing images of Lili on his own account.
As a reminder, Sprouse is also a talented photographer. He has one of those Instagram grids that will make you rethink whether you should post that poorly lit photo of a mimosa. Oh yeah, he also photographed Sam Smith for L’Uomo Vogue. Not too shabby, dude.
Excited to show you guys my cover and story for L'uomo Vogue this month, starring @samsmithworld Pick up a copy if you see it, I'll be posting some of the other shots over the next couple days. Keep up. Thanks to the love of my life, the timeless @rushkabergman for styling, and the team over at @avenue_53 for helping. As always, special thanks goes to @glenn_wassall and Helena.
While Reinhart surely has friends who are capable of taking photos, what are the odds that just anyone could snap a photo this good...
Advertisement